ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Scottish Games have been a tradition for over 70 years. Bill Munro, Publicity and Sponsorship Chairman said there was a moment when there were no games for 12 years until the Schenectady pipe band took over.

“We were competing in games, and we remembered how good these games were, so we said, ‘Let’s start ‘em up again.’ And we did, and in 1978, we had a great crowd here, and we’ve been doing it ever since,” Munro said.

There were West Point pipe players who were excited to participate for the first time.

“It’s pretty impressive; it’s been a lot of fun so far,” Sam Varner said.

But after the band competition, other players looked forward to experiencing Scottish traditions at the event.

“The food and also the culture. I’ve never been to any of these games before,” Ben Fusco said. “So anything and everything is a nice experience.”

Organizers created activities for children and food vendors, which included Scottish entrees and treats. And the games also included highland dancing and, of course…the pipe bands.

And Munro and his family continue organizing the tradition with each new generation…

“Everyone has in their heart…they wanna see this event be successful. We love Scottish culture; we love bagpipes because most of my grandkids, I’ve taught three of my grandchildren to play,” Bill Munro said. “My grandfather came from Scotland- he played.”

Robert Jones, Owner of Rablogan Castle of Scotland, was born and raised in Australia with Scottish parents and says he was taught the culture right from birth. He says he spends his entire life sharing the culture…and creating the attire for thousands of people.

“It’s just ingrained in me now. And spreading it is critical because so many countries around the world really don’t have a culture anymore. They let it go. But the Scotts, I think, traditionally have kept it going and have been inspiring around the world,” Jones said.

Jones says he hopes events like these will continue to help preserve the Scottish culture so it is never forgotten.

“A thousand years of history can’t be forgotten,” he said. “So we need to keep it going. And events like this bring it to the forefront.”