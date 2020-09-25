Scott, Zuckerman square off on the issues in gubernatorial debate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The top candidates for Vermont governor had the chance to question one another on their policies and proposals Thursday.

Among the topics discussed was gun control. Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who is seeking a third term, touted major gun legislation passed in 2018. But Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a Progressive, says the state needs a 24-hour waiting period for handgun purchases.

“I’m very concerned that we can prevent youth gun deaths, we can prevent suicides, we can protect women from domestic violence and the spur of the moment gun purchases,” Zuckerman said. “And just ask people to cool off for 24 hours”

Scott responded, saying the waiting period “sounded like a good thing for some, but I don’t believe it would be that practical in some respects and would disrupt what we’re already doing.”

The two also debated climate change: Scott said technology needs to catch up, while Zuckerman said bold action is needed.

When the topic turned to racial justice, Scott touted the reduction in the state’s prison population.

“Reduced it by 350,” he said. “We’ve implemented fair and impartial policing, I think that is important as well.”

Echoing a recent decision by Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, Zuckerman said Vermont should consider a statewide policy to eliminate cash bail requirements.

“We’ve had a systemic economic policy that makes it so our black and brown brothers and sisters don’t have as much resources to pay those sorts of bail.”

The candidates left voters with a few final words. Scott, who has received high marks for leading the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and holds a significant lead over Zuckerman, according to a recent poll, said he deserves a third term.

“I think my team has proven itself with me at the wheel,” he said. “As we move forward I will continue to focus on the three priorities I have set out, growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.”

Zuckerman said changes were necessary to ensure “Vermonters take home more pay and have affordable housing.

“Whether its growing food or building opportunities for Vermonters,” he said. “We need to use the resources we have to both address today’s concerns and tomorrows need.”

