Scott suspends Vermont travel map, requiring 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travel

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott is temporarily suspending Vermont’s travel map due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. “If you don’t need to travel right now, don’t,” he said.

The governor’s order means anyone visiting the state, or residents who return from out of state, should quarantine for 14 days—or seven days with a PCR test.

The Vermont Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said the Northeast is expected to see a 105% increase in new cases over the next six weeks. “Our entire region is in danger from the surge in COVID-19 cases happening right now, and it’s very clear things will not improve any time soon,” Levine said.

Another concern is travel for the holiday season. Many provinces in Canada saw an increase in case counts after celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving in October. Cases grew over 200% after the holiday.

Scott and Levine said increased testing is a priority. The state is in the process of entering into a contract with CIC Health of Cambridge, Massachusetts, to offer testing seven days a week at locations throughout the state

Meanwhile, the Agency of Education is planning to offer more testing to teachers and staff in an effort to keep students in the classroom. But Levine said testing has limited benefits

“Testing is detection, but it is not prevention,” he said.

