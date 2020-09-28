Scott praises Vermont lawmakers’ response to COVID-19 pandemic

Vermont senators sit spaced apart to meet the social distance requirements set by the governor, Tuesday March 24, 2020, at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. The Senate met with 17 members, one over the required quorum, to pass legislation needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic. (Paul Heintz/Seven Days via AP, Pool)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott is praising Vermont’s lawmakers for putting politics aside to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to House lawmakers at the close of the 2020 session on Friday, Scott said he was proud of the way both the House and the Senate regrouped after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, “reorganized and found a way to conduct the work of the people, outside the walls of the Statehouse.”

He said lawmakers “helped set us on the right path and it helped save lives.”

