MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott is praising Vermont’s lawmakers for putting politics aside to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message to House lawmakers at the close of the 2020 session on Friday, Scott said he was proud of the way both the House and the Senate regrouped after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, “reorganized and found a way to conduct the work of the people, outside the walls of the Statehouse.”
He said lawmakers “helped set us on the right path and it helped save lives.”
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Scott praises Vermont lawmakers’ response to COVID-19 pandemic
- IHOP introduces happy hour, with a twist
- TANG exhibit at Skidmore College focuses on women in politics
- NYSP investigating serious crash in Saugerties
- Windy Hill Orchard offering fall activities