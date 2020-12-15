Scotia Police looking for information after girl was followed by truck

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Scotia Police are looking for information after they say a girl was followed by a truck while riding her bicycle. The girl is home safe with her family.

Officers say the girl was riding on Sacandaga Road between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday evening when she was approached by a male in a black truck. The driver allegedly asked the girl to get in his truck.

The girl rode away from the truck but police say the truck followed her for several blocks before stopping.

Truck Description:

Older, possibly black pick-up truck

Loud exhaust

Double cab

Tinted back windows

1/2 of the tonneau cover, up

Rust spots

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Scotia Police Department at

(518) 374-3110 ext. 3206.