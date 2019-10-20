Scotia Police investigating early morning death

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 72-year-old man was found dead on the ground at the Citgo Gas Station in Scotia early Sunday morning.

Scotia Police department chief Daniel Harrigan said at around 8:32 a.m. the Scotia Police and Scotia Fire Departments responded to a call of an unconscious man on the ground at 184 Sacandaga Road. Upon arrival they discovered a 72-year-old man dead at the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.