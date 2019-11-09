Scotia Police Department investigating armed robbery

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the Citgo Gas Station located at 184 Sacandaga Road around 11 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect is said to have entered the store, waved a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then ran out of the store towards the back of the building.

Police describe the suspect as a male who is approximately 6,1″ with a large build.

Police say the suspect is still at large and the case is actively under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Crime Tips number at (518)-374-3110 x 3267.