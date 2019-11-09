Scotia Police Department investigating armed robbery

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the Citgo Gas Station located at 184 Sacandaga Road around 11 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect is said to have entered the store, waved a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then ran out of the store towards the back of the building.

Police describe the suspect as a male who is approximately 6,1″ with a large build.

Police say the suspect is still at large and the case is actively under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Crime Tips number at (518)-374-3110 x 3267.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play