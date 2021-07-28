Scotia man pleads guilty to raping teen

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said a Scotia man pled guilty to two counts of third-degree rape.

Joel Steinhoff, 48, admitting to having sex with someone under 17 years old on two separate dates.

The District Attorney’s Office said the Scotia Police Department conducted an investigation after a tip from someone who knew about the crime. With the victim’s cooperation, they were able to obtain enough evidence to charge Steinhoff with:

  • 8 counts of rape in the third degree for having sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 17
  • 3 counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree for oral sexual contact with a person under the age of 17
  • 1 count of endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 17

The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred with a 15-year-old victim between July and December 2020. Steinhoff was arrested on December 7, 2020, and was already registered as a Level 1 sex offender.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire