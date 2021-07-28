Scotia man pleads guilty to raping teen

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said a Scotia man pled guilty to two counts of third-degree rape.

Joel Steinhoff, 48, admitting to having sex with someone under 17 years old on two separate dates.

The District Attorney’s Office said the Scotia Police Department conducted an investigation after a tip from someone who knew about the crime. With the victim’s cooperation, they were able to obtain enough evidence to charge Steinhoff with:

8 counts of rape in the third degree for having sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 17

3 counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree for oral sexual contact with a person under the age of 17

1 count of endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 17

The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred with a 15-year-old victim between July and December 2020. Steinhoff was arrested on December 7, 2020, and was already registered as a Level 1 sex offender.