Scotia man convicted of burglary and assault

SCENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Court officials say Richard Brown, 49, of Scotia was convicted of two counts of burglary in the first degree (class B violent felonies) and one count of assault in the second degree (class D violent felony) on September 7.

Officials say Brown broke into a Schenectady building, entered the victim’s room and began punching him in the head on July 7. The victim sustained a large cut to the head and arm that was consistent with the use of a sharp bladed object. Brown then reportedly left the apartment and attempted to jump to a nearby fire escape but fell and hit his head on the bricks below, leaving his blood and DNA behind.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 9. Officials say due to the Brown’s past criminal convictions for violent felonies, he faces a definite sentence with a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years on the two burglary counts and seven to 15 years on the assault count. The sentences will all run concurrently.