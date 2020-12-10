Scotia man charged for rape

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Scotia Police Department arrested Joel H. Steinhoff on Dec. 7 and was charged with Rape in the Second Degree.

Steinhoff is currently registered as a Level 1 Sex Offender.

This investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information please contact the Scotia Police Department on the Tips line at (518) 374-3110 x3267

