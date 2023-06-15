SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In fireworks have been a staple for 50 years. Thanks to some community support, the yearly event will once again light up the night sky.

Mayor of Scotia, David Bucciferro, says the village has been going back-and-forth on how to run the 2023 Fireworks Event before deciding to put out the fuse. “We felt like we did not have the necessary resources in place. Not money, but actual public safety resources in place to put the event on,” stated Bucciferro.

With the event canceled, the local area joined together to find solutions to Scotia’s problem. “Since that time, the outpouring of support, especially from Schenectady County Legislature, has been tremendous. People have stepped up, neighboring communities have offered resources,” described Bucciferro.

Groups such as CDTA and SUNY Schenectady will be providing free parking and shuttle service to the event. As the primary sponsor, Owner of Jumping Jack’s, Mark Lansing, is sparking the event back to life.

“We were always able to foot the bill. Not just for the fireworks, but for the police and emergency services,” explained Lansing.

Behind his drive-in, Lansing plans to spare no expenses when it comes to the fireworks. “It’s about a half hour show and I’m going to spend $20,000 on the fireworks themselves. It should be a good show,” said Lansing,

Fireworks aren’t the only thing coming to the area. A ski team will be preforming different stunts for the crowd followed by live music. “The stuff they do on skis, I can’t do on land. It’s amazing to watch them effortlessly do all the tricks and stunts,” described Lansing.

Bucciferro says without all these groups coming together, Scotia wouldn’t be able to have a celebration of this size. “I can’t say enough positive words. Police officers, the fireman, the safety officers. All of those individuals, we have volunteers that do it. We have well over 100 people who touch this event.” stated Bucciferro.

The event will kick of at 7p.m. on June 30, with lots of food and ice cream throughout the night. Fireworks can be seen from both Freedom and Collins Park.