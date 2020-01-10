Scientists find oldest-known fossilized digestive tract

Dr. James Schiffbauer and Dr. Tara Selly work with graduate students in the X-ray Microanalysis Core lab on the Zeiss Xradia 510 3D x-ray microscope. Credit: University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (NEWS10) – It’s a discovery that could lead to a better understanding of the early history of animals on Earth.

A 550 million-year-old fossilized digestive tract was uncovered in the Nevada desert, according to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Missouri.

A three-dimensional image of a 550-million-year-old fossilized tube (left, in red) with internal digestive tract (gold, left and right). Credit: University of Missouri

The discovery gives insight on the connection between early-Earth ocean organisms and their transformation process into the animal structures that we know today. Micro-CT imaging, a unique approach for geological science, played a pivotal role in the historic discovery.

A fossilized cloudinomorph from the Montgomery Mountains near Pahrump, Nev. This is representative of the fossil that was analyzed in the study. Credit: University of Missouri

“Not only are these structures the oldest guts yet discovered, but they also help to resolve the long-debated evolutionary positioning of this important fossil group,” said Schiffbauer, an associate professor of geological sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science and director of the X-ray Microanalysis Core facility. “These fossils fit within a very recognizable group of organisms — the cloudinids — that scientists use to identify the last 10 to 15 million years of the Ediacaran Period, or the period of time just before the Cambrian Explosion. We can now say that their anatomical structure appears much more worm-like than coral-like.”

The study was published in Nature Communications, a journal of Nature.