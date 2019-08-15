Scientists find microplastic in rain

(CNN) – Plastic contamination is a real problem around the world, and now scientists say it’s even raining plastic!

The U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Geological Survey recently took a good look at rainfall in parts of Colorado.

The scientists used a binocular microscope fitted with a digital camera to examine rain samples, and found plastic in 90% of them.

They said the plastic was mostly in fiber form, and in many different colors – but predominantly blue.

This isn’t the first time scientists have seen microplastic particles in rainfall – they have also found it in the Pyrenees in southern France and on remote islands.

It’s still unclear exactly where the plastic comes from, or what the health effects of living with all this plastic can be.