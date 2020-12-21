Winter Solstice, December 21, marks the shortest day of the year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Monday, December 21 is the winter solstice for 2020. In terms of daylight hours, it’s the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the beginning of summer in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s when the sun reaches its southernmost portion in the sky.

Sunrise in Albany on Monday was at 7:22 a.m. with sunset at 4:24 p.m. This marks about nine hours of daylight. Days start getting longer on Tuesday.

The winter solstice also coincides with another celestial event this year, the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. This means they will appear close enough in the sky to appear as one star, separated by 0.1 degrees.

This happens about every 20 years, but this one will be the closest in almost 400 years. The last time they were this close was 1623.

Want to check how long the days become as we head into January and onward? Find more on the sunrise and sunset times in your area here.