ALBANY, N.Y. (AP/PIX11) — A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give sky-gazers in 17 states a chance to see the Northern Lights. New Yorkers hoping to catch a glimpse are better off in rural parts of the state, experts said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said that the aurora borealis will be seen most clearly away from city lights, in a dark viewing spot. Look to the sky, north on the horizon, to peep the colorful sky show happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

New Yorkers living north of the Catskills may have the best shot at catching the display, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Light may also be visible south of the New York-Canadian border. The best viewing times are between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday, depending on the forecast.

Northern Lights are most often seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle expected to peak in 2024 makes the lights visible in places farther to the south. Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.

In addition to New York, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, and Maryland. The auroral activity also has been forecast for Canada, including Vancouver.

Light displays are expected to be visible overhead in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Helena, Montana, and low on the horizon in Salem, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Annapolis, Maryland; and Indianapolis, according to the institute.

Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

A geomagnetic index known as Kp ranks auroral activity on a scale from zero to nine, with zero being not very active and nine being bright and active. The Geophysical Institute has forecast Kp 6 for Thursday’s storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.