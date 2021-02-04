UAlbany awarded $365K for cancer research

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On World Cancer Day, it was announced that $365,766 is being awarded to the University at Albany to fund research on the effects of Vitamin K for breast cancer prevention. Congressman Paul Tonko said this award will be administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Although it is well accepted that diet strongly influences the risk of many types of cancer, the specific nutrients that exert anti-cancer actions are unclear,” said SUNY Distinguished Professor and project lead JoEllen Welsh, University at Albany Cancer Research Center. “This new five year project will investigate the impact of vitamin K on breast cancer. These studies aim to identify the specific dietary forms of vitamin K that are most beneficial in prevention of breast cancer.”

This grant is being administered under the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute. Established under the National Cancer Institute Act of 1937, the National Cancer Institute is the federal government’s principal agency for cancer research and training.