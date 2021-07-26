Tonko: $40M in local grants support community health research

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko sent out a list of local public health organizations being awarded a combined $40,151,464 in federal grant money. The funding will go toward mental health services, PFAS research, emergency preparedness, and studies on treatments and prevention for different diseases, including COVID.
“This last year has shown us the vital role that our public health providers and institutions serve in keeping our families and communities safe and healthy,” Tonko said in a statement alongside the announcement. “We need to ensure that these facilities and the staff who work there receive the resources to continue to serve those most in need. The strong federal investments delivered to these deserving local programs will help our Capital Region through this pandemic and long into the future.”
The grants will be administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of the roughly $40 million, the lion’s share is earmarked for Health Research, Inc. in Menands. The local research foundation will receive nearly $28 million for five different programs. Next up is UAlbany, getting over $7 million across five projects. Check out the full breakdown from Tonko’s office below:
|$10,233,648
|Health Research, Inc.
|Epidemiology and laboratory capacity
|$9,895,682
|Health Research, Inc.
|Hospital preparedness program
|$5,684,272
|Health Research, Inc.
|Support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts
|$2,000,000
|Health Research, Inc.
|Support state and local efforts to prevent and treat diabetes, heart disease and stroke
|$166,667
|Health Research, Inc.
|Address and prevent excessive alcohol use
|$4,800,000
|Research Foundation at the University at Albany
|Child welfare training
|$1,008,015
|Research Foundation at the University at Albany
|Services to improve public health
|$1,000,000
|University at Albany
|Study effects of PFAS exposure in New York State communities
|$361,278
|University at Albany
|Research on oral diseases and disorders
|$199,847
|University at Albany
|HIV prevention program
|$2,094,351
|Regenerative Research Foundation
|Clinical research on neurological disorders
|$1,417,317
|Schenectady Community Action Program
|Head Start program
|$455,545
|Kitware Inc.
|Mental health research
|$436,264
|Kitware Inc.
|Biomedical technology
|$398,578
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|Research on heart and vascular diseases