Tonko: $40M in local grants support community health research

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko sent out a list of local public health organizations being awarded a combined $40,151,464 in federal grant money. The funding will go toward mental health services, PFAS research, emergency preparedness, and studies on treatments and prevention for different diseases, including COVID.

“This last year has shown us the vital role that our public health providers and institutions serve in keeping our families and communities safe and healthy,” Tonko said in a statement alongside the announcement. “We need to ensure that these facilities and the staff who work there receive the resources to continue to serve those most in need. The strong federal investments delivered to these deserving local programs will help our Capital Region through this pandemic and long into the future.”

The grants will be administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of the roughly $40 million, the lion’s share is earmarked for Health Research, Inc. in Menands. The local research foundation will receive nearly $28 million for five different programs. Next up is UAlbany, getting over $7 million across five projects. Check out the full breakdown from Tonko’s office below: