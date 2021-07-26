Tonko: $40M in local grants support community health research

Science
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko sent out a list of local public health organizations being awarded a combined $40,151,464 in federal grant money. The funding will go toward mental health services, PFAS research, emergency preparedness, and studies on treatments and prevention for different diseases, including COVID.

“This last year has shown us the vital role that our public health providers and institutions serve in keeping our families and communities safe and healthy,” Tonko said in a statement alongside the announcement. “We need to ensure that these facilities and the staff who work there receive the resources to continue to serve those most in need. The strong federal investments delivered to these deserving local programs will help our Capital Region through this pandemic and long into the future.”

The grants will be administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of the roughly $40 million, the lion’s share is earmarked for Health Research, Inc. in Menands. The local research foundation will receive nearly $28 million for five different programs. Next up is UAlbany, getting over $7 million across five projects. Check out the full breakdown from Tonko’s office below:

$10,233,648Health Research, Inc.Epidemiology and laboratory capacity
$9,895,682Health Research, Inc.Hospital preparedness program
$5,684,272Health Research, Inc.Support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts
$2,000,000Health Research, Inc.Support state and local efforts to prevent and treat diabetes, heart disease and stroke
$166,667Health Research, Inc.Address and prevent excessive alcohol use
$4,800,000Research Foundation at the University at AlbanyChild welfare training
$1,008,015Research Foundation at the University at AlbanyServices to improve public health
$1,000,000University at AlbanyStudy effects of PFAS exposure in New York State communities
$361,278University at AlbanyResearch on oral diseases and disorders
$199,847University at AlbanyHIV prevention program
$2,094,351Regenerative Research FoundationClinical research on neurological disorders
$1,417,317Schenectady Community Action ProgramHead Start program
$455,545Kitware Inc.Mental health research
$436,264Kitware Inc.Biomedical technology
$398,578Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteResearch on heart and vascular diseases

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire