The Two Degree Difference: Renewable energy production surged by 21%

Science

by: Dylan DeBruyn

Posted: / Updated:

(WFFF) — 2020 was a great year for green energy, producing 21% of all energy in the U.S. That means wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal energy all come in second to natural gas as a power source.

“We have seen growth across the country,” said Paul Lesure, President of Green Mountain Solar. “I think that is happening in a lot of larger businesses. You’ll read Amazon and Apple and even some utility companies are really adopting it.”

The US Energy Information Administration Data also shows the steady decline of coal, which dropped by 20% in all sectors since 2019. Coal use peaked in the US in 2007 and remained the top source of power until 2016, when natural gas took over.

In 2020, renewables such as solar and wind are on the rise, with solar up around 9% last year and wind energy up 14% in usage from 2019 to 2020. “We have seen a great adoption at the residential and small-scale commercial level because people are seeing their neighbors do it,” said Lesure. “Seeing other businesses doing it and realizing how there is an economic value here.”

Small scale installations of solar—like rooftop panels that feed into electricity networks—grew by 19%, while larger utility-scale solar projects increased by 26 percent from 2019 to 2020. However, solar power growth in Vermont seems to have stalled in recent years compared to the rapid growth seen across the country.

“Five, six years ago, we were one of the leaders in the country in terms of solar installed per capita. Since then, the Public Utility Commission and Department of Public Service has started to put up more barriers and take away incentives for people going solar,” said Lesure. “Though we are seeing the national trends grow, we are not seeing it grow as much locally.” 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire