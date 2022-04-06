ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The National Institute on Aging has awarded more than $105,000 to SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) for research aimed at better understanding aging. Research will take place at the college’s Albany and Utica campuses.

The grant is part of $439,000 awarded by the National Institutes of Health to SUNY Poly and the University of Minnesota for their collaborative efforts in researching the aging process at the molecular level.

“This research is intriguing because it seeks to discover these genetic impacts across mammalian species,” said SUNY Poly Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Dr. Andrew Russell. “We are equally excited that it will also enable students to gain the type of exciting and meaningful research experience that SUNY Poly is known for.”

Over two years Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Adam McLain with Assistant Professor Dr. Lauren Endres will try to get a better understanding of why certain regions of DNA trigger the aging process and what causes them to turn on or off.

“On behalf of SUNY Poly, I am proud to congratulate Drs. McLain and Endres for this NIH grant in collaboration with the University of Minnesota that will support understanding of the ways in which our DNA, as well as the DNA of other mammals, remains robust in the face of processes that can exacerbate aging,” said Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen.

DNA damage contributes to aging. This damage affects other supports of aging leading to a cycle of further damage and thus progressing aging, according to a study published on elifesciences.org.