State Museum features February fossils

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Museum will spotlight rocks, stones, and fossils throughout February by offering two full weekends of geology and paleontology programs.

On February 15 and 16, the Rock and Fossil Fun Fair lets kids mine minerals, forage for fossils, and explore river environments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum scientists will also offer their expertise identifying rock and fossil specimens that kids bring from home.

The 26th Annual James Campbell Memorial Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 22 and 23. Over 30 area vendors will peddle their wares: gems, minerals, fossils, and jewelry.

Located on Madison Avenue, the Museum offers many more hands-on experiments and activities on these days. Admission is free, though they suggest a $5 donation for individuals or $10 for families.

The Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale has a $5 cash-only cover charge to benefit the Museum’s mineral acquisition fund.