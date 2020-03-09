Shaker High and Acadia Middle School win National Science Bowl regionals

Shaker High School’s winning National Science Bowl team—Coach Amber Cost, Andrew Huang, Edward Lo, Rohan Bagchi, Varun Mondaiyka, John Yin, and Coach Keith Weiss — post with Gene Terwilliger of the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. (GE Research)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Shaker High School in Latham secured a spot this weekend in the upcoming National Science Bowl Finals in Washington, D.C.

After winning the regional competition in Niskayuna on Saturday, the high school champions will advance to the National Finals, held from April 30 to May 4.

Acadia Middle School in Clifton Park won the middle school division, and will also advance to the finals.

We congratulate Shaker High School and Acadia Middle School in advancing to the National Finals, where they will continue to showcase their talents as the top minds in math and science. Statement from Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette

The National Science Bowl gathers thousands of students nationwide for a fast-paced, question-and-answer competition to solve technical problems and answer biology, chemistry, geology, astronomy, physics, and math questions.

The top 32 middle and high school teams at Nationals will win $1,000 for their school science departments. Prizes for the top two high school teams have not been announced, but the 2019 first and second place teams won cushy science trips to Alaska to study glaciology, marine biology, geology, and plate tectonics.

