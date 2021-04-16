Sanders holds budget hearing on costs of climate change inaction

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, says that inaction on climate change will be more costly in the long run than shifting the economy from fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources.

“Economists have estimated that cost of inaction will total some $34 trillion in the United States alone in lost economic action,” Sanders said at a hearing in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. “And more than $100 trillion throughout the world by the end of the century.”

Led by Sanders, Democrats also introduced the End Polluter Welfare Act, which the Vermont senator said will close tax loopholes and eliminate federal subsidies for the oil, coal, and fuel industries. Right now, they get about $15 billion each year from those subsidies, Sanders said.

Sanders says doing nothing will lead to the deaths of 1.5 million people across the globe every year from malnutrition, extreme heat, and other factors.