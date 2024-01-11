TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Major progress was made on Thursday installing an exciting piece of technology at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The university put the finishing touches on their new quantum computer.

Five massive panes of glass were hosted up by a crane and moved into the Voorhees Computing Center. The glass will enclose the supercomputer and keep it safe from the elements.

The IBM Quantum System One is the first quantum computer to be installed in any university in the world. School officials said the faculty and students will be taking full advantage of the new technology.

“Students have already been able to get access to IBM’s quantum computing cloud, which as soon as this machine goes operational, they will be able to access this machine also,” Jeff Miner, Assistant VP of Information Services for RPI, said.

Apart from being much faster than a regular computer, the revolutionary technology will be able to process advanced data, help move medical research along, and push the boundaries of artificial intelligence.