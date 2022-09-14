TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An associate professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy has received a $285,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to contribute to an experiment that could change our understanding of physics.

Neutrinoless Double Beta Decay is a theoretical radioactive decay process between two neutrons and leave behind protons, electrons, and anti-neutrinos. It’s existence would contradict the currently accepted laws of physics by proving there’s more than just matter and anti-matter.

Professor Ethan Brown has been contributing to the nEXO experiment since 2016. The project is still in development. Once it is built, more than a mile underground at SNOLAB in Canada, it will run for 10 years.

RPI graduate students and doctoral candidates will join Brown in his research. They’re collaborating with dozens of scientists and technologists from around the world.