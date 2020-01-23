Robots overrun area high school

Fifth graders Ayden Palmer and Oliver Compton troubleshoot their robot during a practice robotics competition in Indiana. (Michelle Davies/The Journal-Gazette via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lansingburgh High School hosts its fifth annual robotics competition, Bots Take Burgh, this Saturday. More than 50 area middle and high school teams will infiltrate the gymnasium to show off their mechanical creations.

Using kits and components made by VEX for the classroom—to teach the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts that build robots—students will pit their constructs against each other.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on January 25. Qualifying matches start at 9 a.m., leading into 2:30 p.m. elimination rounds. An awards ceremony announcing the winner is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

Local districts enlisting their mechanical warriors into battle include Averill Park, Bethlehem, Galway, Guilderland, Lansingburgh, North Colonie, Onondaga, Queensbury, Saratoga, Shenendehowa, Windham-Ashland-Jewett, East Longmeadow in Massachusetts, and Emma Willard and Northwood Schools.

The dramatic competition between machine combatants is part of a tournament series. The winning team at Bots Take Burg advances to March’s state championships in Syracuse. From there, April’s world championships gathers the best teams from across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North and South America together in Louisville, Kentucky.