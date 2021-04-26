Pink Moon: When to see the first supermoon of the year

The super pink moon, the biggest supermoon of the year, rises over (L-R) Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the under construction Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – April’s full moon—called the Pink Moon—is the first of two supermoons we will see this year, and it rises late Monday night. This supermoon will be at its biggest and brightest at 11:31 p.m.

Tonight's full Moon is called the Pink Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, or Fish Moon – all signs of spring! It also marks the beginning of Passover. Then Easter falls on the first Sunday after this full Moon. Happy spring and happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/Z37Bax77Yq — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) March 30, 2018

For the best view of the supermoon, find an open area and watch as the moon rises just above the horizon when it will appear its biggest.

The Pink Moon appears to the naked eye to be full for nearly three days, from Sunday evening until Wednesday morning. However, it won’t actually look pink. Rather, it will be a golden color near the horizon and will fade to a bright white as it moves overhead, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.