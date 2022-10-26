ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When you have a question about space or our place in the universe, who do you Google first? If you’re like me it’s probably the one, the only Neil deGrasse Tyson!

Dr. Tyson is making a stop in the Capital Region to promote his new book “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilizations.” Ahead of his visit I was lucky enough to chat with the acclaimed astrophysicist and get a sneak peek into some of these cosmic perspectives.

Tickets are still available for Neil deGrasse Tyson’s show at Proctor’s Theatre.