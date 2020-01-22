Invasion of a white squirrel scurry

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New photographic evidence has emerged of the leucistic white squirrel(s) in the Crossings. Local detectives also report seeing specimens as far off as East Greenbush.



Photos courtesy of William Adamczak

These developments suggest that there is more than one white squirrel. Scientists call a group of squirrels a “scurry.”

Albinism is the absence of melanin, which turns fur white and eyes red in affected animals. Leucism is a partial loss of pigmentation, which does not affect an animal’s eyes.

Do you have photos of an albino squirrel with white eyes? Let us know, but please do not harass local wildlife.