ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College South Campus in Albany will be presenting Biotech Connect, a free four-day biotechnology workshop series geared toward including underserved communities. The first session is scheduled for February 5.

The program aims to introduce the concepts, skills and tools needed for entry-level careers in biotech and biomanufacturing to a diverse audience who may not have had the opportunity previously, including groups such as women, people of color, high school graduates and refugees. Participants who attend all four sessions will receive a certificate of completion from Hudson Valley.

The workshops will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 5, 8, 12 and 15. Dinner will be provided at each session.

HVCC South Campus is located at 20 Warren Street in Albany. You can register for Biotech Connect online through the Eventbrite website.