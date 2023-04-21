TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College hosted Semiconductor Day to generate interest in the industry. The industry leaders of today spoke with the industry leaders of tomorrow about how to pursue a career in the semiconductor business or other STEM fields.

There were fun interactive activities for the students, and local lawmakers and college representatives shared their insights.

Last summer, the federal government passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which is providing more than $280 billion in funding for semiconductor manufacturing.