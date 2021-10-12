EXPERTS: Flu vaccines are safe for those with egg allergies

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Experts have confirmed that flu vaccines are safe for even those with egg allergies.

Based on new research from the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, individuals with a confirmed egg allergy can safely receive the flu vaccine.

The AAAAI stated that this was previously a concern as most types of the influenza vaccine contain a small amount of egg protein. Before administering the vaccine to patients, health providers have often asked patients if they have an egg allergy.

However, the Joint Task Force on Practice Parameters of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology and the American Academy of Pediatrics stated that no special precautions are required to egg-allergic patients. This is regardless of the severity of the allergy.

New guidelines additionally state that screening for egg allergies is no longer necessary, which include forms. However, patients and parents should tell providers if they or their child had an adverse reaction to a prior dose of the influenza vaccine. Providers are required to follow normal precautions for administering any vaccine while giving the flu vaccine.

According to the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, eggs are one of the most common allergy-causing foods for children. It is most common in young children under the age of five. More information on the flu vaccine for egg-allergic patients can be viewed in the video player below: