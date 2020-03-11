Environmentalists prepare for annual amphibian migration

HUDSON VALLEY (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation released guidelines on Tuesday for dealing with frogs, toads, and salamanders crossing streets for breeding season, which usually starts around this week.

The DEC says drivers should drive carefully on the first warm, rainy evenings of the season. Amphibians come out after dark, and move slowly.

Amphibians contribute to a healthy, functioning ecosystem and during this time of year, road mortality poses a significant threat to New York’s salamanders, frogs, and toads. DEC is grateful to the many volunteers who venture out each year to help protect the Hudson Valley’s amphibians by assisting these creatures to safely cross the road and mitigate the impacts of forest habitat fragmentation. I encourage all New Yorkers and visitors traveling the state’s roads to be on the lookout for these amphibians and the dedicated volunteers helping these creatures. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

Mild winter temperatures ignited the 2020 breeding and migration season early for species like the spotted salamander and the wood frog. Thaw brings forest amphibians out from underground, searching for small, temporary wetlands called woodland pools.

They migrate on rainy nights above 40 degrees, lazily flopping on the asphalt. With the proper conditions, New York experiences “big night” migrations, with hundreds of amphibians exploding across the landscape.

Journeys can last up to half a mile, often across busy roads that bisect their forests. Many animals end up as roadkill, breakfast for morning scavengers.

Volunteers go so far as assisting the creatures as they migrate across roads at night to find woodland pools, which are critical breeding habitats. Armed with flashlights, safety vests, and raingear, they’ll document their observations for the Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project coordinated by the Hudson River Estuary Program and Cornell University.