Delmar students win National Science Bowl regional competition, secure spot in national finals

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on Monday that a team of students from Bethlehem Central Senior High School won their regional competition for the 2021 National Science Bowl (NSB) on March 6. They will now compete in the NSB National Finals this spring.

The NSB says that it brings together thousands of middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a “fast-paced question-and-answer format” where they solve technical problems and answer questions. These questions cover different topics within science, including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

To determine the top 32 teams for the Elimination Tournament of the National Finals, preliminary rounds are being held throughout April for all of the regional champions. The Elimination Tournament will be held virtually on Saturday, May 8 for middle school teams and Saturday, May 22 for high school teams.

All regional winning schools will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM programs. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.