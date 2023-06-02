SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population of an endangered species is growing at the Great Plains Zoo after two of its red wolves became first-time parents to six pups. The litter includes two females and four males.

Photo from the Great Plains Zoo.

The Great Plains Zoo said Red Wolves are the most endangered canid species in the world and there’s only about two dozen living in the wild. Officials at the zoo are closely monitoring the puppies via camera and regular checkups. The zoo is asking people to use low voices around the Red Wolf exhibit.

The parents, Camelia and Uyosi, came to Sioux Falls in October from Washington and Texas, respectively. They “are amazing parents. I wouldn’t expect anything less from them,” said Joel Locke, the zoo’s animal care director. “We are fortunate to have vet staff and animal care staff that have worked with red wolves for more than 15 years. We had our last litter from our previous pair of red wolves in 2016, so the team is well-versed in red wolf care.”