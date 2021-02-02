Could climate change impact mental health?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Climate change is having major impacts on buildings, infrastructure, agriculture, and many weather-related industries across the world. But it is also impacting something you might not consider: your physical and mental health.

You might be thinking, “How can climate change actually impact someone’s health?”

Well, as changes in climate continue to impact many aspects of the world we know, this can directly cause some to have changes in emotions and even physical health. Examples include fear and uncertainty, distress, disruptions to businesses in relation to climate change which can all lead to stress, anxiety, and loss or grief.

For example, with climate change there may be more dangerously hot summer days, more pollen in the air as our growing season becomes longer, and even more days when ticks that can carry Lyme Disease can be out biting. Extreme weather events are becoming more of the norm across the northeast.

But how can we cope with these changes, and keep ourselves physically and mentally happy?

“Seek an opinion from a qualified mental health professional, like a psychologist or a psychiatrist and work with that person and try to work on getting a treatment that is just right for you.”

It is recommended that you use any anxiety and worry as a form of motivation to take productive actions to reduce climate change and prepare for its impacts. You can also develop a support network with family, friends, and local groups who are also concerned about these changes.

If you need help, you can contact the Vermont Department of Health to learn more about local coping services and resources.