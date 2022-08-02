ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Climate activists held a rally in Albany on Tuesday to call on President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

The rally was held outside Congressman Paul Tonko’s Albany office as part of a National Day of Action organized by People versus Fossil Fuels, a coalition working to end reliance on fossil fuels. They said climate change is an emergency and believe it should be treated like one.

“There’s certain existential things that are incredibly important to do, and if climate isn’t one of them, I don’t know what that would be,” Bob Cohen, Citizen Action Policy and Research Director, said.

Tonko said in a statement he would continue to call on the president to declare a climate emergency, which would give the president the authority to expand production of renewable energy and ban oil exports.