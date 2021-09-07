Benefits of cleaning your vehicle at the car wash

Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The weather was great weather this Labor Day, and people were motivated to wash their cars. 

Bringing your car to a car wash to get it cleaned is more environmentally friendly than doing it yourself. Washing your car on your own driveway will use more water than a professional car wash would. This rinse water runoff from your at-home car wash along with all the chemicals it contains will go directly into groundwater, storm drains, and eventually into rivers and streams affecting aquatic life and ecosystems. 

“The water conservation is the most important part,” said Antonio Debarros, general manager of car wash operations at Balise Car Wash. “So, the water conservation is all car washes, they use the least amount of water to wash a car, which is a process which they apply the chemistry by using high-pressure pumps and also by using nozzle’s that cuts down the amount of water you need to wash a vehicle.” 

The water saved at car washes helps prevent pollutants from entering the local water source by treating it before it returns to the environment. It also only uses 40 gallons of water, which is less water than a typical at-home washing machine. 

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire