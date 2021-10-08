Autumn allergies to last until after the 1st frost

Science

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s fall, and the blooms of summer have faded but some people are still suffering from allergies.

Ragweed is the biggest allergy trigger in the fall, it can last into October. About 75% of people allergic to spring plants also have reactions to ragweed. Even if it doesn’t grow where you live, ragweed pollen can travel hundreds of miles in the wind.

For those of you who suffer from ragweed allergies, you should start to feel some relief after the first frost. 

Going back to school can also bring allergies in kids because mold and dust mites are common in schools. Symptoms include runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes and nose, and dark circles under the eyes.

