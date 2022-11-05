FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Schuylerville topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 in last year’s Section 2 Class C title game. The Black Horses looked to beat the unbeaten Braves in the semifinals on Friday night.

Lukas Sherman scored the Black Horses’ first touchdown of the game with under three minutes to play, tying Fonda-Fultonville 7-7 to send it to overtime. Peyton Webber scored his second touchdown of the game for the Braves to start overtime to make it 13-7. The Braves went for two, and did not convert.

Schuylerville responded with another rushing touchdown. John Harshbarger made the PAT to win the game, 14-13 in overtime.

The Black Horses will play the winner between Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren and Stillwater next Friday night.