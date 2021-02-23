Schuylerville man sentenced in Social Security fraud case

News
Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Baxter, 80, of Schuylerville has been sentenced to three years probation for defrauding the Social Security system. Investigators say he used a fake identity to receive additional benefits.

Baxter admitted that in 1971 he applied and was issued a Social Security number under the name Mark Anthony. Baxter used that second identity to collect and spend $31,362 between September of 2008 until June of 2019. He also received Social Security benefits under his legal Social Security number.

Baxter will also have to pay back the money obtained fraudulently to the Social Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report