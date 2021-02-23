Schuylerville man sentenced in Social Security fraud case

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Baxter, 80, of Schuylerville has been sentenced to three years probation for defrauding the Social Security system. Investigators say he used a fake identity to receive additional benefits.

Baxter admitted that in 1971 he applied and was issued a Social Security number under the name Mark Anthony. Baxter used that second identity to collect and spend $31,362 between September of 2008 until June of 2019. He also received Social Security benefits under his legal Social Security number.

Baxter will also have to pay back the money obtained fraudulently to the Social Security Administration.