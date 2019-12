KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer came to Washington County on Monday to announce a plan to lessen the high rate of suicide among farmers.

Schumer’s plan is comprised of two basic parts. First, he will ask the center for disease control to develop a study on farmer suicide rates, as current data is limited. Second, he will urge for the passing of the Seeding Rural Resilience Act, which would put in place resources for farm workers to get help.