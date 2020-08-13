Schumer: Nearly 6,100 local workers, services in postal operations could be cut

In this June 16, 2020 photo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer says thousands of jobs could be on the line if more federal funds aren’t provided to save them.

The U.S. Senator came to Buffalo on Thursday morning to discuss the matter.

After recently meeting with USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, he says post offices in western New York and nearly 6,100 workers and door-to-door services could be cut without more federal aid in the form of a relief bill.

