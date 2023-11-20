BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D) announced legislation against airlines charging “junk fees” to parents to be able to sit with their kids on flights. The Family Fly Together Act will call on airlines to get rid of the fees that charge parents upwards of $50 to $100 to be able to sit with their children.

“Airlines are very tricky about this issue,” Schumer said. “While some say they do everything they can to keep families together, the majority refuse to commit to not charging the fees.” According to Schumer, four airlines, Alaska, Frontier, JetBlue, and American, have committed to getting rid of these fees. Six of the other major airlines in the country have not.

Schumer says separating parents from their kids can be dangerous and add undue stress to the travel process. The Family Fly Together Act would allow for a child to sit with a family member for no additional cost to the base fare.

“Whether it’s Thanksgiving or any other time, airlines should not be forcing parents to plead once they get on the plane to sit with their kids,” Schumer said. “Or forcing parents into a game of musical chairs.”

The new legislation announcement comes just ahead of Thanksgiving travel. AAA predicts over 55 million people will travel 50 or more miles for the holidays.