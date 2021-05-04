Schumer, Gillibrand secure $1M+ in Head Start funding for childhood education programs

FILE: $100 bills. (NEXSTAR)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand secured $1,096,431 in supplemental emergency Head Start funding for early childhood education programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has made it clear that we need to invest more into our young children through programs like Head Start, setting them up for success later in life,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding will bring real results to our young scholars by providing them with the resources they need to succeed both in and out of the classroom. I am proud to support this essential funding and I will continue to fight to ensure that early childhood education remains a priority, especially during the pandemic.”

The federal funding was reportedly allocated through the Administration for Children & Families (ACF), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The funding will reportedly support the needs of children in low-income families while adhering to COVID-19 standards in the Capital Region.

Specifically, the funds can be used in the following ways:

  • Mental health services and crisis response
  • Additional classroom staff to meet social distancing standards
  • Personnel costs
  • The delivery of meals to children in a remote settings
  • Sanitization supplies
  • And more. 

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted learning across New York State, we must ensure Head Start programs are fully funded so that no child lacks a strong start to their education and development,”said Senator Gillibrand. “This emergency Head Start funding will help close the growing education gap and ensure students in the Capital Region can continue their education safely during the pandemic. These federal dollars will help deliver school meals to children learning virtually and enhance classroom safety and social distancing requirements for in-person learning.”  

Head Start is said to provides child development programs for low-income children from birth to age five, as well as support and services for their families. Head Start programs mostly serve pregnant women, infants, and toddlers. The comprehensive services these programs offer include:

  • Early education
  • Health screenings
  • Social and emotional health services
  • Nutrition services
  • Social services
  • Services for children with disabilities.  

A list of the organizations and respective funding awards can be found below:

RecipientAmountCounty
Albany County Opportunity, Inc.$142,659Albany
Parsons Child And Family Center$28,291Albany
Columbia Opportunities, Inc$31,000Columbia
Fulmont Community Action Agency, Inc.$85,776Montgomery
Commission On Economic Opportunity For The Greater Capital R$178,174Rensselaer
Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council, Inc.$130,621Saratoga
NYS Federation Of Growers & Processors Associations Inc$43,039Schenectady
NYS Federation Of Growers & Processors Associations Inc$91,495Schenectady
Schenectady Community Action Program$117,679Schenectady
Schoharie County Child Development Council, Inc$60,194Schoharie
Warren County Head Start, Inc.$84,873Warren
Washington County Economic Opportunity Council, Inc.$102,630Washington

