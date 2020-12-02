Schumer, Gillibrand announce nearly $5 million in housing and urban development vouchers

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $4,842,051 in federal funding allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This federal funding will provide direct financial assistance for at-risk tenants to prevent homelessness in New York’s communities.

The funding will provide support and assistance to youth experiencing homelessness or who are in the child welfare system, ensure families living in Section 8 housing are protected from displacement due to repairs of housing units, and provide support for individuals with disabilities living in independent housing.

The COVID-19 health and economic crisis has put 30-40 million people at risk of eviction.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe and secure place to call home and this federal investment gets us one step closer to that goal,” said Senator Schumer. “New York faces a cresting second wave of COVID and we need to do all we can to support affordable housing for our most vulnerable residents, especially the disabled and at-risk youth.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has left many New Yorkers in dire housing and economic situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Without this federal assistance, New Yorkers facing homelessness and eviction, including older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, families, and young people, will not have access to safe and secure housing this winter.”

Funding Recipients Listed Below:

Long Island

City CountyType of VoucherRecipientAmount
OakdaleSuffolk Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersTown of Islip Housing Authority$1,004,934
WestburyNassau Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersNorth Hempstead Housing Authority$503,338

Capital District 

CityCountyType of VoucherRecipientAmount 
Albany AlbanyAutomatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersAlbany Housing Authority$463,293
Glen Falls WarrenHomeless Foster Youth to Independence Initiative Housing Choice VouchersGlens Falls Housing Authority$5,548
Glens Falls Warren Tenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs)Glens Falls Housing Authority$332,878
Saratoga Springs SaratogaAutomatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersSaratoga Springs Housing $307,406
AmsterdamMontgomeryAutomatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersAmsterdam Housing Authority$197,280

Central New York 

CityCountyType of VoucherRecipientAmount
UticaOneida Automatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersVillage of New Hartford$213,000

Western New York

CityCountyType of VoucherRecipientAmount 
BuffaloErieAutomatic, Non-Competitive Increase Awards for Mainstream VouchersBuffalo Municipal Housing Authority$262,757

Hudson Valley 

CityCountyType of VoucherRecipientAmount 
White PlainsWestchesterTenant Protection Vouchers (TPVs)Greenburgh Housing Authority$1,551,617

