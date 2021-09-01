Schumer, Gillibrand announce $11M+ for New York fire departments

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Fire departments across the state are getting over $11 million. That’s according to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced the federal funding on Wednesday.

Capital Region’s funding recipients

Hebron VFC – $47,617

Village of Greenwich – $45,321

City of Amsterdam – $62,506

City of Schenectady – $57,454

Central Bridge FD – $94,685

Summit FD – $61,710

City of Albany – $468,363

Schodack Valley VFC – $95,714

“From the peak of the pandemic to now, our brave firefighters have always been on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs.”

The money will go toward protective gear and supplies for front-line responders across more than 90 fire departments. It will also assist in training emergency personnel. The funds are administered through the Department of Homeland Security’s FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

“New York’s firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID pandemic to protect our communities,” said Sen. Gillibrand. “This funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations.”