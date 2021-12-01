Schumer calls on Amtrak to use infrastructure funds to rebuild Livingston Ave rail bridge

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on Amtrak CEO, William Flynn, to use the funds from the federal infrastructure bill to rebuild the Livingston Avenue rail bridge. The bridge connects Albany and Rensselaer.

“It’s long past time to make critical repairs to the Livingston Avenue Bridge; its aging infrastructure is putting Capital Region economies, businesses, and safety at risk,” said Schumer.

Schumer said the bridge is nearly 120 years old and poses safety and economic concerns. The age of the bridge may cause the mechanism that allows the bridge to swing open for marine vessels to fail, which would have a negative economic impact on the region.

Schumer said that as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Amtrak would receive $22 billion, containing $16 billion for operations outside of the Northeast Corridor, including Upstate New York’s Empire Service.

“The pandemic has revealed the need for nature and safe outdoor transportation, like bike and walking trails, even in the heart of a city; a new Livingston Avenue Bridge must include a pedestrian component that will link the well-developed walking and biking trails along the river. This would provide the Capital Region a tremendous opportunity for economic development, tourism, and a reconnection to the historic Hudson River waterfront,” said Schumer.

NEW10 has reached out to Amtrak for comment.