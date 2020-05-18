ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to step up their efforts against scams involving products claiming to be cures or treatments for the coronavirus.
Schumer revealed that since March, dozens of warning letters were issued to companies by the FTC for outrageous health claims that could cost people money.
“The drip-drip-drip of outrageous claims might only get worse if the feds don’t take the kid-gloves off and punch back against these coronavirus scammers. Those who prey on the public receive warning letters –when amid this pandemic– the case has to be made to levy heavy fines. The FTC needs to announce a no-nonsense campaign,” Schumer said.
He said he would like a crackdown and stricter methods being placed on the lending practices and tough penalties to all violators.
LATEST STORIES
- Albany man charged with stalking, burglary on Chestnut Street
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Schumer: Call for more action to be taken against COVID-19 scammers
- 518 Day: Community-wide baby shower drive to help Capital Region moms
- Leaf, Yard Waste drop off services to commence Monday in Troy
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources