Schumer: Call for more action to be taken against COVID-19 scammers

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer said Thursday that he “should not have used the words I used” when he declared in front of the Supreme Court that two justices would “pay the price” for their decision in an abortion case. (Senate TV via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to step up their efforts against scams involving products claiming to be cures or treatments for the coronavirus.

Schumer revealed that since March, dozens of warning letters were issued to companies by the FTC for outrageous health claims that could cost people money.

“The drip-drip-drip of outrageous claims might only get worse if the feds don’t take the kid-gloves off and punch back against these coronavirus scammers. Those who prey on the public receive warning letters –when amid this pandemic– the case has to be made to levy heavy fines. The FTC needs to announce a no-nonsense campaign,” Schumer said.

He said he would like a crackdown and stricter methods being placed on the lending practices and tough penalties to all violators.

