ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently USDA announced their intentions to stop collecting data on honey bee colonies leaving a sting on the agriculture community.

During a press conference Monday morning Senator Chuck Schumer pushed for reconsideration.

The Honey Bee Colonies report conducted by USDA is released on an annual basis and has information on tracking honey bee colonies.

Schumer argues that not having the data could impact the increasing number of collapsing hives.