Schools will be closed for remainder of school year in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Baker announced Tuesday afternoon that schools in Massachusetts will remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy released a statement Tuesday morning urging Governor Baker to announce that schools will remain closed in Massachusetts and that remote learning will continue for the remainder of this school year.

Governor Baker made the announcement in his news conference just before 12:30 p.m. He also announced that all non-emergency childcare operations remain closed until June 29.

The following is the full statement from Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy:

“Out of concern for our students, families, educators and communities, MTA members are demanding that Governor Charlie Baker immediately announce that our school buildings will remain closed and that remote learning will continue in Massachusetts for the remainder of this school year. That step is essential for the health and well-being of our students and all public education staff. Educators and other school staff miss their students and their colleagues. They miss the structure of the school day. But keeping our students, staff, and communities safe must be our highest priority right now. It is time for the state to end the uncertainty and confusion surrounding this issue and exercise decisive leadership. Massachusetts has among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the nation. We are in the middle of a surge of cases. Our entire state is an area of great concern to epidemiologists and policymakers at the state and federal levels. Against this backdrop, the governor’s suggestion last week that he may reopen schools before the end of the year, in part to administer “competency tests,” has set off a firestorm of concern among educators and parents — who believe that the priority must continue to be meeting the social, emotional and academic needs of students through remote learning.“ -MTA PRESIDENT MERRIE NAJIMY

The statement also stated that local school districts and higher education campuses must not lay off educators during this crisis. All staff is needed for remote learning and to prevent learning gaps from growing wider.

On March 25, Baker announced that all schools, child care programs will remain closed through May 4. As of Monday night, there are now 39,643 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 1,809 deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES